Prasad calls for Easter unity

Easter is a reminder for Fiji to address the real problems affecting society and the economy, according to Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad.

He believes the meaning of Easter Christ’s sacrifice, death and resurrection should inspire people to rise above political division and personal gain.

Prof Prasad says the country needs to focus on rebuilding especially as many Fijians continue to face hardship.

He is urging people to care for the most vulnerable including the elderly, widows, widowers and children.

The Minister states that Easter is not just a religious event but a message of hope and a reminder of the strength found in unity and compassion.

This, he says, must guide how Fiji tackles its national issues.

Prof Prasad is warning against political grandstanding and self-interest. He says this is a time to act with humility and responsibility.

He adds that Fiji must come together to restore dignity, fairness and opportunity for all.

The Easter message, he reiterates is a call to serve with purpose and put people first.





