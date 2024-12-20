Pramesh Chand offered Head of Mission job

Pramesh Chand

Civil Service Ministry permanent secretary Pramesh Chand has been offered a position as one of Fiji’s Heads of Mission.

This was confirmed by Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Sitiveni Rabuka when asked by FBC News today.

Rabuka said that Chand had applied, gone through the process, and had been identified as a successful candidate.

The Prime Minister said that, in the meantime, an offer letter has been sent to Chand for him to decide on the offer.

Rabuka said if Chand accepts it, he will be given a portfolio.

The Prime Minister, however, did not reveal which mission Chand has applied for.

The Permanent Secretary was spotted earlier this week attending the Heads of Missions meeting that concluded today in Suva.