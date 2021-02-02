Power to be restored progressively in Labasa

Electricity supply in Labasa will be restored progressively within three to four weeks.

Energy Fiji Limited has so far restored power supply in Labasa Town only and is working on the greater Labasa area.

EFL Chief Executive Hasmukh Patel says their priority areas are hospitals and health centres followed by water pumping stations, sewerage plants, commercial and industrial areas and then residential areas.

Seaqaqa and Dreketi have yet to get any power supply while Savusavu has 40 percent restoration.