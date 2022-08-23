Unfortunate to see NFP working with PA, says Draunidalo

Tupou Draunidalo

Former National Federation Party President, Tupou Draunidalo revealed that she left NFP in 2017 out of suspicion that NFP was working with Rabuka.

The daughter of a former Deputy Prime Minister says she saw Rabuka’s prominence returning and could not allow herself to remain with NFP.

She claims Rabuka’s leadership brought about extremist elements.

“I know my history enough to know that his leadership will bring back that kind of politics and I didn’t want to be part of it. Because if your part of it, you’re giving him that power, whatever little power I have, I don’t want to give it to him.”

The former MP says it is unfortunate to see the NFP putting pen to paper for a working relationship with Rabuka’s party.

She says NFP was a party of great people like A.D. Patel.

She adds that the NFP is now working with a party that will destroy everything the founders stood for, especially everyone being called Fijians.