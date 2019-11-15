Tabuya wants SODELPA to reach new heights

Social Democratic Liberal Party MP Lynda Tabuya has fixed her eyes on the 2022 General Election and the deputy leader position in the party.

Following the acquittal of a case against her this morning, Tabuya says she is relieved that the feeling of having something hanging over her head is over.

As Tabuya vies for the position of deputy party leader, she says there are no pending encumbrances against her.

Article continues after advertisement

“We will see more of bending together to prepare for the 2020 election, so far I’ve seen myself as the only woman that has applied for the leadership position, I wish that there had been more women but you know I bring in that gender equality to the race to the leadership.”

Tabuya says she will continue to push for SOLDEPA to become a multi-racial party.

Tabuya was acquitted by the Suva Magistrates Court this morning for a charge of Malicious Acts, under the Public Order Act.

This is after the Director of Public Prosecution filed a notice of motion with an affidavit to withdraw the charges against her.

It was alleged that on March 19th, Tabuya posted false news on her Facebook page, “Stock up on food Viti! Have a guaranteed farm supply. It’s about to get real #BeCOVIDready, and let’s just get one thing straight Fiji, the government brought coronavirus into Fiji.”