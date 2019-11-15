Home

Suspended SODELPA officials downplay breakaway talks

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
June 29, 2020 1:02 pm
Suspended SODELPA General Secretary Emele Duituturaga

Senior officials within the suspended Social Democratic Liberal Party say they are united despite talks of a breakaway party in the works.

Suspended party member Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed to FBC News that the idea of forming a new party has been brought up by certain members.

However, suspended SODELPA General Secretary Emele Duituturaga says they will just have to wait and see.

“But you know there are many things said about our party and I guess time will tell but SODELPA is very much a registered party and everyone is still a member of SODELPA.”

FBC News understands the notion of forming a new party is being floated by supporters of Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, the senior most suspended SODELPA member and Cakaudrove High Chief.

Ratu Naiqama is also believed to be heading the faction that is resisting the decisions of the suspended Party Management Board.

Tensions between the two factions came to a head on Saturday, as both sides refused to budge on their demands.

Sitiveni Rabuka refused to participate in the Management Board meeting unless three caucus members were allowed in. Suspended SODELPA lawyer and Acting Vice President Ratu Epenisa Cakobau insisted this was not legally possible.

Duituturaga meanwhile, says suspended SODELPA remains focused on uniting members by repairing relationships.

