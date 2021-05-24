Ratu Mara supported 1987 coup: Rabuka

1987 coup leader, Sitiveni Rabuka has finally revealed decades after the upheaval that the late Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara who had just lost an election in the same year, knew about and supported his plans to overthrow the Timoci Bavadra led government.

Speaking to former FBC announcer Sashi Singh in Australia, Rabuka confirmed he had consulted with Ratu Mara in the days leading up to the coup.

It’s taken 35 years but Rabuka has finally come clean about Ratu Mara’s prior knowledge of the 1987 coup that shattered Fiji.

“Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara – probably not an active contributor to the thinking but came as a supporter just to make sure everything was going well.”

In the interview with Sashi Singh, Rabuka admits that four days before the coup, on 10th May 1987, he played golf with Ratu Mara in Pacific Harbour.

It was here that the former Prime Minister and later President told Rabuka that the only way to change the situation with Bavadra’s government, was to throw out the Constitution.

Rabuka replied that he could do it and took the discussion to mean that he had Ratu Mara’s support.

“It was my assumption, though I cannot say whether it was the right assumption or not. I heard him out and I had to have my own plan without implicating him.”

Rabuka has also confirmed that he held a meeting with three men – relatives Jone Veisamasama and Viliame Gonelevu and an unnamed politician who were upset with Timoci Bavadra’s Fiji Labour Party winning the election and wanted his government overthrown.

Rabuka has over the last 35 years given multiple contradictory reasons for staging the 1987 coup that destroyed Fiji.

Apart from saying that is was godly inspired, he has in the past also said he was coerced. However, this is the first time he has spoken of Ratu Mara’s tacit support.

FBC News is seeking comments from the late Ratu Mara’s family about Rabuka’s latest allegations.