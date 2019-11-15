Home

Rabuka resigns from Parliament

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
December 7, 2020 10:35 am
Opposition Leader Sitiveni Rabuka has tendered his resignation from Parliament.

Speaking in Parliament this morning, Rabuka announced that he will no longer be a Member of the House.

Rabuka in his parting speech called for support for the new Opposition Leader.

FBC News approached Rabuka outside parliament where he indicated that he remains an ordinary member of the Social Democratic Liberal Party.

Opposition Member of Parliament and staunch Rabuka supporter Lynda Tabuya, says she stands by the decision of the former party leader.

In his speech he also spoke about the need to unity and prosperity in order to move the nation forward.

More on this developing story soon.

