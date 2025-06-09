Police warn public of scam impersonating COMPOL on Viber

[Photo Credit: Fiji Police Force]

Members of the public are being urged to exercise caution following reports of a scam involving an individual impersonating the Commissioner of Police.

The Fiji Police Force has confirmed that messages circulating on Viber from the number +679 836 9719, claiming to be from Commissioner Rusiate Tuidravu, are fraudulent.

According to the Police, the scammer is requesting financial assistance under the pretence of seeking sponsorship for small-scale projects.

The Criminal Investigations Department has launched an investigation into the origin and dissemination of these messages, and efforts are underway to identify the individual responsible for the impersonation.

Police are also warning people not to share any personal or financial information through messaging platforms, especially when approached by someone claiming to be an official from a government or private organisation.

The Fiji Police Force is reminding the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious messages or calls to the nearest police station.

