Police urges cooperation amid severe weather

Police is requesting all Fijians to cooperate with authorities in light of the current weather situation we are facing.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu says adequate warnings are being issued by the Fiji Meteorological Service and Fiji NDMO, and with the closure of schools and some non-essential workers opting to remain at home, cooperation is key to safeguarding everyone’s well-being.

ACP Driu says Police officers have throughout the night assisted stakeholders in monitoring movement, and Police Barrack occupants have been on standby ready for deployment.

He adds officers have also been assisting with clearing debris from main roads throughout the night.

ACP Driu says when a person defies warnings and advisories, they are essentially also risking the lives of search and rescue teams, so the best preventative measure is to adhere, and await the green light by authorities.

He adds that the Divisional Command Centers can be reached on the following numbers for assistance: Southern Division Command – 9905529, Western Division Command – 9905457, Eastern Division Command – 9905563, Northern Division Command – 9905722, Central Division Command – 8932875.