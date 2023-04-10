Police urge public to be vigilant

[File Photo]

The Fiji Police Force is urging parents and guardians to be vigilant on the safety of their children on the last day of the Easter long weekend today.

In a statement, Police state that people planning on going to the beach or popular swimming spots need to keep an eye on their children.

People who are not confident swimmers have been urged by the force not to take the risk of venturing into deeper waters.

According to police, traffic officers will also be conducting random breathalyzer tests on motorists to reduce cases of drink and driving.