Police uproot over 31,000 Marijuana plants in Kadavu

The Fiji Police Force, through its Operation Sasamaki, has been able to uproot more than 31,000 marijuana plants in the district of Ono on Kadavu Island.

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says investigators are pursuing leads to identify the owner of the farm.

He says the momentum of operations has led to the successful seizures of marijuana plants from several farms with arrests of suspects.

The Commissioner says in another raid, a 19-year-old man was arrested following the discovery of close to 4,000 plants from a farm in the Tikina of Yale.

The Commissioner of Police says the morale of officers involved in Operation Sasamaki is high, as everyone is working with a shared mission of disrupting, destabilizing, and dismantling the illicit drug networks.

Meanwhile in Suva, raids conducted on inter-island vessels have also resulted in seizures and arrests, and on a few occasions, bags containing illicit substances detected by K9 officers were left unattended, and investigations are pursuing the owners.

Tudravu says in Keiyasi, arrests have been made at snap roadblocks as teams aided by technology continue to trek the difficult terrains after identifying farms.

The Commissioner of Police is again calling for community support.

He warns that police will come for those involved in the cultivation and trade of drugs, whether it be marijuana or white drugs.

Tudravu adds that seizures and arrests for unlawful possession and unlawful cultivation are also being made in the Southern, Eastern, and Northern Divisions for both white and green drugs.

The Commissioner of Police is also reiterating his zero tolerance policy on members of the organization working against current efforts.

