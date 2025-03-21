Police to recruit ex-officers

[File Photo]

The Fiji Police Force is taking a decisive step to crack down on cold cases.

Experienced former officers, aged 55 to 60, will be recalled to assist with investigations that have remained unresolved for years.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu revealed the formation of a specialized task force, comprised of these seasoned veterans, to expedite the resolution of complex and long-standing cases.

Article continues after advertisement

With unresolved cases of murder, drugs, theft, and other unresolved cases, the Fiji Police has plans in place to address it by recruiting ex-officers.

“We will rope in ex- police officers, get their experience, verification is currently undertaken, we will form a team and they will kick off the with the investigation that are currently being specified as cold and some other case of interest that we would like them to investigate.”

Tudravu adds the involvement of seasoned officers can provide valuable insights and support to younger investigators, leading to more timely and effective investigations.

By leveraging the expertise of retired officers, the Fiji Police Force aims to address a backlog of cases and improve overall efficiency in their operations, ultimately reinforcing their commitment to ensuring justice and community safety.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.