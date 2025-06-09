Police target drug supply chains with major seizures

[file photo]

Two men were arrested at a Suva checkpoint last weekend for alleged possession of methamphetamine.

The first, a Sawani resident was found with a zip-lock bag containing white crystals which tested positive for methamphetamine.

He has been charged with unlawful possession of illicit drugs and is set to appear at Suva Magistrates Court today.

Article continues after advertisement

Also appearing today is a 39-year-old Tacirua resident, arrested at the same checkpoint with a similar substance. He faces the same charge.

Meanwhile, police conducted farm raids in the Tacilevu area of the Northern Division yesterday, seizing more than 1,000 plants believed to be marijuana from three farms.

One farm owner was taken into custody.

In a separate operation, three people aged 20, 47 and 49 were arrested after police found a bag of dried leaves suspected to be marijuana.

The seized substances have been sent for analysis.

Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Kasiano Vusonilawe said operations are focused on disrupting the supply chain.

He added that enforcement targets both green and white drugs, urging the public to share information via Crime Stoppers on 919.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.