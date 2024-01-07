Police tackle illicit drug cases

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force recorded 1,414 cases of illicit drugs from January to November last year.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu highlights that the majority belonged to the demographic aged between 18 and 35 years old.

Out of the 1,368 people implicated in drug offenses, 833 fell within the 18 to 35 age bracket while 471 were aged between 36 and 55.

Article continues after advertisement

Twenty-five juveniles were also among the offenders.

The variety of illicit substances involved included marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin with marijuana emerging as the most frequently used and traded drug.

Offenses ranged from unlawful possession, cultivation, importation and exportation to transportation, unlawful administration, possession of controlled chemicals and equipment as well as the supply and use of illicit drugs.

Among the registered drug offenses, unlawful possession of illicit drugs emerged as the most prevalent, followed by unlawful cultivation, importation and exportation.

Thirty-nine individuals aged 56 and above were among those arrested.

ACP Driu has emphasized the Force’s commitment to the eradication of drug-related activities.