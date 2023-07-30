Police seizes suitcase of marijuana

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]
A 49-year-old man is in Labasa police custody after he was allegedly found with a suitcase filled with dried leaves believed to be marijuana.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu says the arrest and seizure were made following a tip from the public.
ACP Driu says the Labasa Taskforce team received a tip alleging the suspect was in possession of illicit drugs.
He says the suspect was stopped outside a hotel along the main street in Labasa and searched, whereby a zip-lock clear bag containing some dried leaves believed to be marijuana was allegedly found in his possession.
ACP Driu says a search was also conducted in the suspect’s vehicle, which led to the discovery of a bag containing several branches of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.
In a separate case in the Western Division, two men were produced at the Lautoka Magistrates Court charged with the unlawful possession of illicit drugs, namely cocaine and methamphetamine.
A raid was conducted at a Lautoka Motel on Tuesday when the discoveries were made.
The two are from Vatuwaqa.
They have been released on bail.