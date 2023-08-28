Police sees 26% uptick in illicit drugs cases

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew says they’ve registered a rise in drug cases across all divisions in July, attributing the increase to a concentrated focus on users, suppliers, and cultivators.

The Commissioner notes a 26% uptick in illicit drug cases with a detection rate of 75%.

The force recorded 132 cases of illicit drugs in July compared to 105 for the same period last year.

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew.

Fong Chew acknowledges the broader discourse on illicit drugs encompassing governmental, civil society, religious, and stakeholder circles.

This engagement he says has fostered increased information sharing, numerous raids, and successful arrests.

The Commissioner commends the integration of discussions on the illicit drug trade in religious conferences, meetings, and seminars.

However, Fong Chew underscores that the battle against drugs necessitates a comprehensive effort beyond the police force’s capabilities alone.