Police seek guidance on Roko Ului

The Police Force is now awaiting for further guidance from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution in relation to Ratu Tevita Uluilakeba Mara, commonly known as Roko Ului.

This as a border alert was issued against Roko Ului.

Chief of Intelligence, Investigations and Prosecutions ACP Sakeo Raikaci says the Criminal Investigations Department has alerted the DPP of Roko Ului’s arrival in Fiji as per the requirement of Border Alert and await further guidance from them.

Roko Ului was charged with uttering seditious comments and inciting to mutiny in 2011.

He later fled Fiji with the assistance of the Royal Tongan Navy.

A bench warrant was also issued against him after he failed to appear in the Magistrates Court.

Roko Ului is back in the country as he is one of the three representatives of the Lau Province for the Great Council of Chiefs meeting which starts this Wednesday.