Police see shift in drug trends, urge public vigilance

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew (left)

The Police Force has reported a significant 42 percent increase in drug-related offenses this year, with marijuana emerging as the most commonly involved substance, followed by methamphetamine and cocaine.

However, Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew says this does not mean that there has been a decline in other illicit substances and there is a need to remain vigilant.

“If you take note of the arrests and the raid that has been done, mostly it’s on green. So there’s an indication that white is somehow, you cannot say it’s declining, but it’s still out there”

Fong Chew adds that public tips and collaborative raids have been critical in police efforts.

“But through information sharing, we are conducting our raids and we are thankful to the members of the public that have come forth to assist us. And we plead again to the members of the public, if you feel or see something suspicious, especially on drugs, please do inform the police”

According to Police, there has also been a 27 percent increase in overall crime with serious crimes up by 25 percent particularly affecting women and children.