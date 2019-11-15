Police search for missing teen

Police are searching for fifteen-year-old Jioji Bale who has been reported missing from home.

Bale who resides in Kalekana Settlement in Lami was last seen having lunch at his home on the 13th of this month.

He was last seen wearing a blue-vest with a white stripe on the edge and a white shorts.

The matter was reported by his mother to the Lami Police Station after he failed to return home.

Anyone with information on Bale’s whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 919.