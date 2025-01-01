Police reflects on 2024 journey

From managing public safety to responding to incidents of violence and tackling drug-related issues, the police force faced numerous complex situations last year.

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew highlighted the difficulties law enforcement encountered, acknowledging that it was a challenging year.

Despite these obstacles, he praised the strength and resilience of the po-lice force in addressing the various issues that arose across the country.

“In 2025, more challenges will come, but it’s how best we look at it, learn from it and renegotiate and strategize our abilities in dealing with all the situations that we face on a daily basis.”

Chew emphasizes that the challenges were not isolated incidents but part of a broader trend of ongoing pressures on law enforcement.

He states that despite the hardships, the police remained firm and effectively managed the difficult situations they faced.