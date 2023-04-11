Police ramps up Crime Stoppers program

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force is ramping up its Crime Stoppers Fiji Scholastic Program for students around the country.

According to program head Constable Unaisi Butukoro, the program is designed to instill discipline among students, promote the importance of assisting and caring for others and educate them to become responsible, law-abiding citizens.

She says her team has been working with Divisional policing officers visiting schools to create awareness on the scholastic program.

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Butukoro says the sessions were also an opportunity to talk to students about issues impacting young lives such as cyber-crime, sexual offenses, drugs and juvenile offences whereby the elements and penalties of crimes were openly discussed.

She says the school visitations aim to empower students to know the serious consequences of engaging in illegal activities.



[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]