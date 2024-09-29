Police pay tribute to fallen comrades

The personal sacrifices made by police officers and the challenges their families face when duty calls was acknowledged by Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew today.

His remarks came as the Fiji Police Force, alongside the diplomatic corps and families commemorated officers who died in the line of duty.

Since September last year, 26 officers have lost their lives, a sharp increase from 15 the previous year.

Article continues after advertisement

Police Remembrance Day ceremonies took place across Suva, Lautoka, and Labasa, where heartfelt tributes were shared.

The Acting Police Chief stressed the role of all officers, worn and unsworn in maintaining national safety and addressed the rising complexities in the global and national criminal landscape.

“We must focus on the present, that today and now to see what we can do better as serving members of the Fiji police force. We cannot change the past, but we can learn from it, and permit not to repeat the mistakes of the past. Policing will get more demanding and challenging. Policing will continue to require individuals who are committed, resolute, firm, steadfast and determined to live up to the code of ethics at all times “

The event included wreath-laying and moments of reflection as the Fiji Police Force paid tribute to their fallen comrades, vowing to uphold their legacy of service and safeguard all Fijians.

Next month, the Force will celebrate its 150th anniversary.