Police officers urged to ignore critics and rebuild trust

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu has urged his officers to remain strong in the face of criticism and work together to rebuild public trust in the organization.

Speaking to officers during the force’s church service today, Tudravu acknowledged that members often face ridicule and negative comments from the public.

The Commissioner encouraged officers not to be discouraged by such remarks, but to instead remain focused on the organization’s strategic direction.

He admitted the force is not perfect and acknowledged that the actions of certain officers have contributed to public criticism.

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“Focus on our strategic direction. With the help of your chief officers, I am doing my best to stabilize our organization and foster growth. Our ultimate goal is to earn the trust and confidence of the community.”

Tudravu emphasizes that officers themselves hold the power to reshape public perception, stressing that restoring the organization’s reputation cannot rely on outside intervention.

Tudravu expressed confidence in the ability of his officers and leadership team to strengthen the organization and restore the integrity of the Fiji Police Force.

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