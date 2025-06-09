Police officer cleared of sexual harassment claims

[File Photo]

The Fiji Police Force’s Internal Affairs Department has completed its investigation into a police officer at Navua Police Station, who was featured in a viral video circulating on social media.

Investigators obtained a signed statement from the woman involved, in which she strongly denied any sexual harassment and confirmed she was never coerced by the officer.

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu states that the criminal element of the allegation has been ruled out, though an internal investigation into the officer’s conduct will continue.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the organisation is committed to holding officers accountable for any misconduct.

Commissioner Tudravu adds that disciplinary proceedings will be initiated where necessary.

He emphasises the importance of upholding the ethics and values of the force to restore public trust and confidence.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.