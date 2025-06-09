Police officer among 10 drunk driving arrests

[Photo Credit: Fiji Police Force]

The Random Breath Tests continued its third night of operations along the Nadi to Namaka corridor last night.

Police say 351 drivers underwent the Random Breath Tests, where nine drivers including a police officer from Nadi was arrested for drunk driving.

13 drivers were tested and released as their final test results were below the prescribed limit.

A total of 450 drivers were tested in the Suva area last night, where one was arrested for drunk and drive.

Three drivers were tested and released as their final test results were below the prescribed limit.

