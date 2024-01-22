Police Officer alleged of drug theft faces internal probe

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew confirms that an internal investigation is underway into an officer suspected of stealing drugs during the drug bust in Legalega Nadi last week which saw the seizure of over three tonnes of methamphetamine.

Juki Fong Chew says they are now looking at his conduct.

“We will take it on from there. If he is found guilty then that’s the way to go if he is not fit to be a police officer.”

It is alleged that on January 14th, the officer stationed at Namaka Police Station took advantage of the situation while unloading confiscated drug containers from Legalega to Namaka Police Bureau.

The officer allegedly scooped spilled crystal powder suspected to be methamphetamine from a wrapped container and subsequently fled the scene.