TC ANA
Police making arrangements for safe return of missing fishermen

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 1, 2021 4:56 pm

Four days and nights of worrying is over for the family of two missing fishermen who have been rescued by villagers from Dravuni in Ono, Kadavu.

Relative of the two men, Fred Christopher told FBC News that their survival is nothing short of a miracle and they are grateful to the people of Dravuni.

Christopher says they hired a boat and even a helicopter to help in the search.

“It’s a miracle. With the cyclone brewing up our hopes were kind of being challenged because the cyclone was coming and our boys were out at sea, but I think there is some faith behind all things and we are thankful of what turned out and they are alive.”

Police confirm they will soon be making arrangements to reunite the two fishermen with their family in Suva.

Police say two men were reported missing on Friday after failing to return home from a fishing trip near Nukulau a day earlier.

Police says weather permitting Kadavu Police Station Officer Inspector Josua Daveta will visit the two and help them return to Suva.

Dravuni village headman Joji Kovelali told FBC News the first was rescued by people from the village, after they saw him struggling at sea while his relative was found on a nearby uninhabited island.

