Police investigate alleged break-in

[File Photo]

Kadavu Police has received reports of alleged break-in and assault incidents in Vunisea

Divisional Police Commander South, SSP Wate Vocevoce, has confirmed that Kadavu Police received two reports related to a social media post concerning an alleged break-in in Vunisea.

According to SSP Vocevoce, an initial report was received regarding the alleged break-in.

Article continues after advertisement

Subsequently, a second report was filed by the youth’s mother, alleging that her son was assaulted by the homeowners when he was apprehended.

The youth is currently admitted at Vunisea Hospital.

SSP Vocevoce stated that investigations are underway into both matters.