Police denied Pro-Palestine march to uphold peace: Tikoduadua

Damaged residential buildings are seen in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, near Al-Quds hospital in Gaza City [Source: Reuters]

The Fiji Police Force denied the application for a pro-Palestine march in Suva.

Minister for Defense Pio Tikoduadua says this is a matter of national security given the divisive nature of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Tikoduadua says this matter is not a matter of Islam, nor is it a decision against the Muslim community.

“Granting this march means we will also be setting a precedents. If we allow this procession we must in fairness grant permission to pro-Israeli groups who may wish to express their perspectives and their grievances too.”

He adds that they are pleading with both Israel and Palestine to consider the innocent civilians that are involved in this war.

The Defense Minister says this is an issue of peace, and he is not worried if he loses votes over this decision.

“Now, this could lead to multiple marches, each with its own sets of challenges potentially escalating tensions within our communities. My primary concern remains the safety and the well-being of all our people and Fijian community.”

Tikoduadua adds that he respects the rights of every individual to express their concerns and demonstrate solidarity.

He emphasizes the significance of maintaining national unity while also recognizing the hardships faced by individuals in both Israel and Palestine.