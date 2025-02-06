Police crash probe to follow due process

A thorough investigation, following all due processes, will be conducted regarding the involvement of police vehicles in recent accidents.

This directive was given by Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu.

A police vehicle was involved in an accident in Laqere, Nasinu, this morning, and another in Nadi yesterday.

Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu says police vehicle accidents impact service delivery, diminishing public trust in law enforcement when officers fail to adhere to the very laws they are expected to uphold and enforce.

ACP Driu says that while traffic investigations will proceed, internal investigations will also examine the element of supervision and whether authorization was given for the vehicle’s use.

ACP Driu says this is in line with Tudravu’s intent to improve the Force’s service delivery.

He stresses that reckless behavior that indicates the abuse of government resources will not be condoned.

ACP Driu says the Force recognizes the importance of honesty in performing official duties.

He stresses strict compliance with internal systems and processes to prevent the abuse of police resources.