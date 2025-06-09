Weekend drinking leads to 22 lock-ups

[file photo]

Twenty-two arrests were made for liquor related offences last weekend.

According to police, thirteen arrests were for drinking liquor in public places while nine were for drunk and disorderly.

Police says they will be stepping up operations on the enforcement of liquor related offences in public places.

The Police Force is urging members of the public to practice moderation as the excessive consumption of alcohol heightens one’s safety and security risks.

