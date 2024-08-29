Police committed to tackling corruption and gaining public trust

The Police force is consistently addressing concerns and claims of corruption regarding the conduct of police officers.

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew says officers have been taken to task in an open court for offences against the administration of lawful authority for the past three-year period.

For the offence of abuse of office, eight police officers were charged in 2021 and one in 2023.

Five police officers were charged with conspiracy to defeat justice and interference with witnesses in 2021 and one in 2022.

For the offense of destroying evidence, one officer was charged in 2022.

Six officers were charged in 2021 for the offence of falsification of documents, while a police officer was charged in 2022 for receiving a bribe, while one was charged in the same year for the offence of using forged documents.

ACP Chew says officers are answerable to the law, and the zero tolerance stand on corrupt practices in all aspects of policing has not changed.

Aside from the officers who have been taken to open court, he adds that they also have internal disciplinary processes to deal with complaints against service.

He has assured that they will take appropriate action when an official report is lodged.

The Acting Commissioner of Police says they are committed to winning the support of the communities.