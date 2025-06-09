Police chase answers in 13 cold cases

Unresolved homicides remain a major focus for Fiji Police. There are 13 cold cases still under active investigation.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu said the team has made progress on six of the 19 files handled by the cold cases unit.

The alleged murder or suicide of a couple in Naseva, Seqaqa on September 24, 2023 has been ruled as suicide and an unnatural death.

The file was sent to the Resident Magistrate Labasa for an inquest which accepted the findings. The docket will now be filed by the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department.

Two other cases have been referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice. The alleged 1993 murder of Josateki Tabaka in Nakorovou Village, Nalawa, Ra and the alleged 2013 murder and arson in Natovora, Nadroga where the suspect is overseas.

Three additional files are under consultation with the DPP due to their complexity.

These include a 2020 murder between Mana Island and Nukuni, Ono-I-Lau, an alleged murder at the Lees Trading facility with further investigation directions given and the missing Russian couple in Nadi.

Tudravu said some cases date back 10 to 15 years, making investigations challenging.

He reassured the public that police are meticulously reviewing all evidence and remain committed to providing closure to victims’ families.

