Police challenged to improve investigations

[file photo]

Police investigations must be judged by their results, and every officer has a responsibility to ensure cases are airtight before they reach the courtroom.

This was the message from Deputy Divisional Police Commander West, Superintendent of Police Aisake Kafoa, during the week-long Investigators Empowerment Workshop at the Western Division Training Room.

SP Kafoa reminded officers that when cases fall apart in court, the blame inevitably returns to Police.

Article continues after advertisement

“When a case is acquitted, everyone points the finger at Police for failing to get everything in order.”

He urged participants to approach the training with open minds and a commitment to strengthening their investigative skills, emphasising that improved competency directly translates into better service for communities.

Kafoa says the workshop is not just a refresher, but a chance for investigators to sharpen their techniques, embrace new approaches, and deliver stronger, more reliable casework.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.