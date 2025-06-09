Police challenged to improve investigations

[file photo]
Police investigations must be judged by their results, and every officer has a responsibility to ensure cases are airtight before they reach the courtroom.
This was the message from Deputy Divisional Police Commander West, Superintendent of Police Aisake Kafoa, during the week-long Investigators Empowerment Workshop at the Western Division Training Room.
SP Kafoa reminded officers that when cases fall apart in court, the blame inevitably returns to Police.
“When a case is acquitted, everyone points the finger at Police for failing to get everything in order.”
He urged participants to approach the training with open minds and a commitment to strengthening their investigative skills, emphasising that improved competency directly translates into better service for communities.
Kafoa says the workshop is not just a refresher, but a chance for investigators to sharpen their techniques, embrace new approaches, and deliver stronger, more reliable casework.
