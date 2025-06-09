Police boost festive season operations

[file photo]

The Fiji Police Force will strengthen its operations as the festive season approaches.

Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua says last year saw an increase in drug incidents and street crimes, which affected children and vulnerable groups.

Naivalurua notes that last year’s operational methods were insufficient, and this year stronger procedures will be implemented to ensure public safety, protect children, and secure communities.

He adds that while police officers are ready for festive operations, the Force is also encouraging communities to step up and support safety efforts.



Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua [file photo]

“Things that were unexpected are happening. More people, including children, will be on the streets. If they are not engaged in something productive—such as sports, adventurous training, church activities, farm work, or mentorship programs with villagers—they could misuse their energy.”

Naivalurua adds that the police are working closely with relevant authorities again this festive season.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says that during the festive season, police will focus on high-risk areas and ensure repeat offenders are held accountable.

Tudravu adds that persistent offenders will face the law, while traffic management and public safety measures will be strengthened to prevent accidents and crimes during the holidays.

