Police beef up operations, man in custody

Police say they are beefing up operations to tackle the drug issue in the country.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu says a man is in custody for allegedly being in possession of illicit drugs.

ACP Driu says the suspect was traveling in a vehicle that was stopped at Nadonumai Roundabout last night, and during the process, he threatened a police officer.

He says with the assistance of the K-9 dog unit, a clear plastic wrapper containing five dried branches and leaves suspected to be marijuana was discovered in the vehicle.



A further search conducted at the suspect’s place of residence resulted in the discovery of a Ziploc plastic bag containing loose dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

ACP Driu says the drug arrests continue every day, and police will continue their momentum throughout the festive season.

He says they are targeting anyone that is suspected of drugs, checking on suspected vehicles and vessels that will be moving during this festive session.

The police head of operations states that they have stepped up their game in the war against drugs during this festive season through a range of operations and awareness.

The suspect is currently in custody at the Lami Police Station as the investigation into the case continues.