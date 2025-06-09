Police await DPP advice on death of Richard Mock

The Fiji Police Force is still awaiting independent legal advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions regarding the death of Richard Mock.

Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu confirms that the case file was submitted to the DPP’s office in May this year.

Mock’s body was discovered earlier this year in Nasau, Nadi.

The 35-year-old was found on a vacant lot.

Police had earlier revealed that officers from the Namaka Police Station were the last to have contact with the deceased.

These officers were questioned through video-recorded interviews.

At a press conference today, the Police Commissioner addressed allegations that no action has been taken against those involved.

Tudravu assures the public that the Police Force is committed to transparency and to holding officers accountable for their actions.

He says that recent actions taken against police officers are a testament to this commitment.

Tudravu says that the Force is determined to regain public trust and confidence through professional, trustworthy, and reliable service delivery.

