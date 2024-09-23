Police arrest teenagers for alleged marijuana sales

Two 16-year-old students were arrested by police last week for allegedly selling marijuana within their respective school premises.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu says one of the students was arrested from a school in Sigatoka while the second student was arrested in a school in Kinoya.

He says the cases were reported to police by teachers from the respective schools.

“Student in Sigatoka, the teacher called us and informed the police in Sigatoka that two students were trying to sell drugs inside the classroom. That’s a big worry; also here in Kinoya, a 16-year-old was also arrested for being found in possession of a school uniform.”

ACP Driu says in these particular cases the law has to take its course and the two students charged.

He adds that this is worrying as it is not the first case for such reported from school, and he calls on parents to take on a on a proactive parenting role.

“Before they come to school, please check their bags; you have every right to do that; those are your children. If you love them, please check their bags and ensure that they are not caught in this type of report that we have been receiving without your consent.”

ACP Driu says that in most circumstances, the students put the blame on parents and their friends.

He says no parent should ever allow their children to get involved in the drug trade.