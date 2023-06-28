PM welcomes Roko Ului

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka officially welcomed Ratu Tevita Uluilakeba Mara yesterday.

During his opening address at the Lau Provincial Council meeting, Rabuka stated he is pleased to see Ratu Tevita, commonly known as Roko Ului back in the country after 12 years.

He says Roko Ului has been groomed academically and in the traditional space to take a leadership role in the vanua, following in the footsteps of his father and statesman, Late Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara.

Article continues after advertisement

“The idea of preparing him well academically, equipping him with leadership knowledge and skills so that he can take over to continue the legacy of his late dad.”

Roko Ului was charged by police for making seditious comments in 2011.

He later fled the country with the assistance of the Royal Tongan Navy.



Ratu Tevita Uluilakeba Mara.

The former Republic of Fiji Military Forces 3FIR Commander returned to the country earlier this year and was present at the installation of the Turaga na Vunivalu na Tui Kaba Ratu Epenisa Cakobau on Bau Island in March.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions released a statement last month that there will be no reinstatement of charges against Roko Ului.