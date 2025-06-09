PM warns against civil disobedience

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has urged Fijians to stay calm and await the Supreme Court’s Advisory Opinion on the Constitution.

He warned that calls for civil disobedience or military intervention threaten peace and democracy.

Rabuka said the Supreme Court was entrusted with interpreting the law and its opinion must be respected.

He added that freedom of speech must be exercised responsibly and within the law.

The Prime Minister assured Fijians that the government is committed to upholding the rule of law and maintaining national stability.

