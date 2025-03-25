PM urges Fijians to leverage internet for growth

The villagers of Saivou are shown above.

Fijians are not fully utilizing the internet despite its expansion to rural communities.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka commented on the launch of the new Labasa to Savusavu fiber link.

Rabuka says the connectivity experience needs to be used to develop communities through economic gains and educational purposes.

The Prime Minister says that while there are over 800,000 internet users in Fiji, the majority are not taking advantage of this connectivity for development.

He says more development is progressing in the North, which should positively have an impact and growth for communities.

He urges villagers to use the internet for business ventures and enhance their students learning experiences.

“We are boasting about connectivity. So many people are on the internet now, 800,000 plus, 800,000 plus. What do we use the internet for? How can you use something for useless things? How do you adapt? How do you adopt? These development technologies are what matter. The bottom line of all these developments matters. We thank Telecom Fiji; what they’re doing, how we use it, and what they have brought to us will mean whether we are really developing or just using these development technologies not to progress.”

ATH board chair Attar Singh says that new high-fiber connectivity will also ensure that Fiji is well prepared for the future.

Meanwhile, this new Labasa to Savusavu link will now provide the high-capacity, resilient network that improves broadband speed and reliability, reducing dependence on traditional microwave networks that are prone to disruption.

