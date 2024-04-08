PM urges collective action against drug abuse

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka highlights the gravity of the war against drugs, emphasizing that it is a collective responsibility involving families, community leaders, and the government.

While speaking during Radio Fiji One’s Noda Paraiminisita programme, Rabuka expressed concerns over the alarming footage circulating on social media depicting children using substances like glue.

Rabuka has called for investigations into the origins of such videos to address the underlying issues.

“The long-term effects of drug abuse is detrimental, particularly on young minds, so there is a need for continuous education and guidance to deter children from engaging in substance abuse.”

Rabuka also disclosed government efforts, in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs, to tackle the involvement of children in drug trafficking.

“One of the measures will include the backpack checks in schools, there are potential concerns about privacy of students but this is necessary as we prioritize Fiji’s welfare and combat drug-related issues.”

The Prime Minister says the tragic reality of parents exploiting their own children to facilitate drug trade, condemning such actions as profoundly saddening.

He emphasized the importance of safeguarding children from the allure of drugs like marijuana, cocaine, and methamphetamine, which can impair decision-making abilities and have lasting impacts on mental health.