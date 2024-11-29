PM takes over immigration and police portfolios

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has decided to reassign the Department of Immigration and the Fiji Police Force to fall under his portfolio responsibilities.

This has been done after careful consideration of the Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration’s offer to temporarily step aside in light of ongoing investigations within the Department of Immigration.

Pio Tikoduadua will continue to serve as the Minister for Defence, with responsibility for the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and Veterans Affairs.

He will remain supported by Mason Smith, who will continue as the Permanent Secretary for Defence and Veterans Affairs.

These changes will take effect from this Sunday.

Tikoduadua had offered to temporarily step aside from his role last week.

This was after the revelation of the unauthorized issuance of passports to the children of individuals associated with the Grace Road human rights allegations.

He had directed an immediate and thorough investigation to determine how the lapse occurred and to hold accountable those responsible.