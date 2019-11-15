PM sends words of support to Australia

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has sent words of support to Australians struggling with bushfires that have taken lives and destroyed homes.

Bainimarama says whenever Fiji is devastated by national disaster, Australia has shown that they are ‘vuvale’ –– our family –– by quickly stepping up with aid and on-the-ground assistance.

He adds Fiji is in shock at the scenes unfolding in Australia, where bushfires are inflicting untold destruction.

The Prime Minister also says our hearts break with every new headline and photo that tell yet another story of suffering, and that Fiji mourns every life lost to these fires with immense sadness.

Bainimarama points out that Australians are resilient and this strength of national character is seen in the courage of firefighters on the frontlines of the bushfires.

Australians are in the prayers of every Fijian especially the brave first responders and servicemen and women who are fighting back the flames.

The Prime Minister says Fiji stands with our sisters and brothers in Australia in this time of great tragedy.