PM says they will take action against NFP

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and NFP leader Professor Biman Prasad

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka states they intend to take action against the National Federation Party as they voted against the committee’s recommendations.

Rabuka revealed this while talking to the media in Ba today.

However, the Prime Minister did not provide specific details on what measures would be taken against the NFP members.

Article continues after advertisement

In response to Prime Minister Rabuka’s comments, NFP leader Professor Biman Prasad declined to offer immediate comments, expressing a desire to understand the context of Rabuka’s statements before responding.

Prasad emphasized the importance of gathering all relevant information before formulating a comprehensive reply.

Last week while Parliament passed the motion to increase the salaries of Members of Parliament, Professor Prasad, stated that his party does not support the recommended salary increases outlined in the report.

In a statement, the NFP earlier stated that, in the interest of transparency, the report should not be compiled or signed by the Members of Parliament but by experts and only endorsed by the Members.

Prasad while contributing to the debate stated that the committee, in their firm view, should only be the conduit to take the report to the floor of parliament.

He said the committee should neither hear nor receive submissions on the review of the salaries and allowances of the Prime Minister, Ministers, and Members of Parliament without the active participation of independent experts.

He added that it should not be the committee’s role but that of the experts to scrutinize the submissions for the review of salaries and allowances.