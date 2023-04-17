PM says it’s all about transparency as $150,000 secured

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Professor Biman Pradsad

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the coalition government firmly believes in transparency and accountability, which is why the government is upfront in the use of taxpayer funds.

In clarifying the estimated budget for the National Economic Summit, Rabuka says the $360,000 was approved by Cabinet on the understanding that the Ministry would seek sponsorship for the Summit to minimize costs.

He says this is all done to ensure there is transparency with the people of Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister reiterated that the sum of $360,000 is only an estimate.

Rabuka says he is sure that the Summit, which will be attended by over 500 participants, will cost less than half the estimated figure for a national event of this magnitude.

Rabuka says the Deputy PM and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, has confirmed that the Summit has attracted significant financial sponsorship of over $150,000.

Rabuka says the Deputy PM will provide to the nation the final expenditure, or the actual cost of the event, in the near future.

He adds that the announcement of estimated budgets for the National Economic Summit and the Girmit Day and Ratu Sukuna Day celebrations is also in conformity with this principle.

Meanwhile, you can watch the plenary sessions from the Summit live on FBC 2 on Thursday and Friday.