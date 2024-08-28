PM Rabuka Meets with Solomon Islands Prime Minister

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to work closely with his fellow Pacific leaders in addressing shared challenges and exploring opportunities that would benefit both the nations and the broader Pacific community.

PM Rabuka held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands Jeremiah Manele at the margins of the 53rd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting in Tonga.

The meeting between the two leaders served as an opportunity to reaffirm relations and discuss prospects for future cooperation.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

In his remarks, PM Rabuka congratulated Prime Minister Manele for the assumption of his office following the elections earlier this year.

He adds that Fiji looks forward to assuming the chairmanship of the Melanesian Spearhead Group, which will include hosting the MSG Leaders in Fiji later this November.

The meeting also highlighted the positive contributions of the Fijian contingent in the Solomon Islands, from the first rotation in 2022 to the latest deployment.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The ongoing consultations between the two countries regarding a proposed agreement to enhance the future deployment of Fiji security personnel to the Solomon Islands were also among the key issues discussed at the meeting today.

The meeting also outlined prospects for potential cooperation in areas such as air connectivity, justice, and legal affairs.

Prime Minister Manele says Solomon Island looks forward to establishing their chancery in Fiji and thanked Fiji for its support for this initiative.