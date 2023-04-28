PM praises children’s hospital success

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has applauded international health expertise and the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital’s efforts in saving 141 children’s lives in one year.

While marking the hospital’s one-year anniversary yesterday, Rabuka says such health expertise is needed in the country as it allows local doctors to learn and share knowledge that will bridge the gap in the existing workforce.

He also states that public investments alone will not be sufficient to meet the demand for our aging public health infrastructure.

Rabuka also acknowledged the team’s vision of providing essential medical services for free without discrimination.

Over 200 members, including government officials, parents, children, doctors, and other health officials, convened at the Civic Auditorium in Suva to mark the hospital’s one-year anniversary yesterday.