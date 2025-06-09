PM orders independent probe into Minister’s NZ travel

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has ordered an independent investigation into allegations surrounding a 2025 overseas trip by the Minister for Youth and Sports.

In a media statement issued this evening, the Prime Minister confirmed he met with Jese Saukuru to discuss concerns relating to the Minister’s January 2025 travel to New Zealand, which was sponsored by the Fiji Sports Council.

Rabuka says the independent investigation will examine allegations linked to the travel.

The probe will also look into claims of abuse of funds levelled against the Chief Executive Officer of the Fiji Sports Council, Ratu Gilbert Vakalalabure.

The Prime Minister says Saukuru has assured him that he will not interfere with the investigation in any way.

Meanwhile, Rabuka has authorised Saukuru’s previously scheduled six-day tour of the Yasawa Group, which begins this Sunday.

The Prime Minister says further updates will be provided as necessary.

Meanwhile, in a statement earlier this month, the Prime Minister said a request was submitted on January 20th, 2025 by the Permanent Secretary for Youth and Sports seeking approval for Saukuru to travel to New Zealand from January 28th to the 6th of February last year to accompany the FSC Under-20 Rugby Sevens team.

The request, which followed an invitation from the Fiji Sports Council, was approved.

However, the Prime Minister confirmed that the application did not disclose that Minister Saukuru would be accompanied by his spouse.

“While Ministers may be accompanied by their spouse on official travel, either at the Minister’s own cost or where sponsored by a host country such arrangements must be clearly stated in the original submission,”.

Rabuka said, adding that these matters are assessed on a case-by-case basis.

The omission has sparked public scrutiny, particularly amid reports that the minister’s spouse travelled on a business-class ticket paid for through a Fiji Sports Council contra arrangement with Fiji Airways.

The arrangement, normally reserved for official FSC purposes, has come under question following allegations of misuse.

Saukuru has acknowledged that both his and his spouse’s airfares were covered under the contra arrangement and has indicated a willingness to repay the cost of his spouse’s ticket.

The issue was reportedly first raised by a whistleblower who later claimed that the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption had advised there was insufficient evidence to pursue the matter.

